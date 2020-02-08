Swarm City Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $11.00 (SWT)

Swarm City (CURRENCY:SWT) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 8th. One Swarm City token can currently be purchased for $0.0249 or 0.00000251 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, HitBTC, Bittrex and YoBit. In the last seven days, Swarm City has traded up 13.3% against the US dollar. Swarm City has a total market capitalization of $212,670.00 and approximately $11.00 worth of Swarm City was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Swarm City alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $339.75 or 0.03425543 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010083 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.13 or 0.00223165 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00034547 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00129943 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Swarm City Profile

Swarm City was first traded on March 19th, 2017. Swarm City’s total supply is 8,536,073 tokens. Swarm City’s official website is swarm.city . The official message board for Swarm City is medium.com/swarm-city-times . Swarm City’s official Twitter account is @SwarmCityDApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Swarm City is /r/SwarmCityDApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Swarm City

Swarm City can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, HitBTC and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm City directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swarm City should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swarm City using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Swarm City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swarm City and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.