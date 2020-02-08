SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Stock Holdings Lowered by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 31.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 111,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 51,607 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.22% of SYNNEX worth $14,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of SYNNEX by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of SYNNEX by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of SYNNEX by 187.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of SYNNEX by 6.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of SYNNEX by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

Get SYNNEX alerts:

In other news, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 2,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $332,304.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,094. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total transaction of $79,795.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,388,461.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,762 shares of company stock valued at $6,084,177 in the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SNX opened at $138.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $137.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. SYNNEX Co. has a 52-week low of $78.55 and a 52-week high of $153.07.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The business services provider reported $4.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 18.84%. SYNNEX’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that SYNNEX Co. will post 13.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 23rd. This is a positive change from SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.07%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SNX shares. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $153.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.43.

SYNNEX Company Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

Featured Story: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX).

Receive News & Ratings for SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.