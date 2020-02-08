TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Sold by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 599 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 1.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,108,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,316,000 after purchasing an additional 80,138 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 21.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,075,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,441,000 after purchasing an additional 538,535 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 601,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,629,000 after purchasing an additional 71,586 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 25.6% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 568,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,279,000 after buying an additional 115,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 6.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 499,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,545,000 after buying an additional 31,713 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

TTWO has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Stephens cut shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.24.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE stock opened at $112.60 on Friday. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a 12-month low of $84.41 and a 12-month high of $135.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $125.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $930.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.16 million. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

