Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. Takes $25.60 Million Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 599,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,598,000. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF makes up approximately 4.9% of Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FNDX. Kelman Lazarov Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 88.6% during the fourth quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 417,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,838,000 after acquiring an additional 196,289 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the third quarter worth $6,703,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 864,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,853,000 after acquiring an additional 146,295 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $4,928,000. Finally, McAdam LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 9.8% during the third quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,080,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,745,000 after acquiring an additional 96,721 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA FNDX traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.95. 322,090 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 436,665. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $36.39 and a 12 month high of $43.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.64.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.