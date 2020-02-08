Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) Earns Hold Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) in a research note published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TW. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 179 ($2.35) to GBX 183 ($2.41) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 185 ($2.43) to GBX 210 ($2.76) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 185 ($2.43) to GBX 230 ($3.03) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 190 ($2.50) to GBX 230 ($3.03) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Taylor Wimpey to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 230 ($3.03) in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 210.77 ($2.77).

Get Taylor Wimpey alerts:

TW stock opened at GBX 217.60 ($2.86) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 205.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 174.16. The stock has a market cap of $7.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93. Taylor Wimpey has a 1 year low of GBX 2.07 ($0.03) and a 1 year high of GBX 221.60 ($2.92). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

In related news, insider Irene Dorner bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 174 ($2.29) per share, for a total transaction of £26,100 ($34,333.07). Also, insider Pete Redfern sold 2,150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 174 ($2.29), for a total transaction of £3,741,000 ($4,921,073.40). Insiders have purchased a total of 15,161 shares of company stock worth $2,639,806 in the last quarter.

About Taylor Wimpey

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds various homes, including one- and two-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom detached houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Wimpey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Wimpey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.