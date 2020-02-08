Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) Receives GBX 209.44 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 219.30 ($2.88).

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TW. Shore Capital lowered Taylor Wimpey to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 181 ($2.38) to GBX 211 ($2.78) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 185 ($2.43) to GBX 230 ($3.03) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

LON:TW traded down GBX 0.10 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 217.60 ($2.86). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,133,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,200,000. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 205.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 174.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Taylor Wimpey has a twelve month low of GBX 2.07 ($0.03) and a twelve month high of GBX 221.60 ($2.92). The stock has a market cap of $7.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.93.

In other news, insider Irene Dorner acquired 15,000 shares of Taylor Wimpey stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 174 ($2.29) per share, with a total value of £26,100 ($34,333.07). Also, insider Pete Redfern sold 2,150,000 shares of Taylor Wimpey stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 174 ($2.29), for a total value of £3,741,000 ($4,921,073.40). Insiders bought a total of 15,161 shares of company stock worth $2,639,806 over the last ninety days.

About Taylor Wimpey

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds various homes, including one- and two-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom detached houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

