TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) Shares Purchased by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,932 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.07% of TCF Financial worth $4,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of TCF Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of TCF Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $655,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TCF Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $22,135,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of TCF Financial by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 405,534 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of TCF Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $888,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael Scott Jones sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total value of $876,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,422,707.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arthur A. Weiss purchased 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.91 per share, with a total value of $201,168.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 32,751 shares in the company, valued at $1,372,594.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

TCF stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 784,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 903,300. The stock has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. TCF Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.96 and a fifty-two week high of $47.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.26.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $566.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.08 million. TCF Financial had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 14.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that TCF Financial Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. TCF Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.68%.

A number of analysts have commented on TCF shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of TCF Financial in a report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of TCF Financial from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TCF Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TCF Financial in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of TCF Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.83.

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

