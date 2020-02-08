Tcr2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing T cell therapies for patients suffering from cancer. Its product candidate includes TC-210, TC-220, TC-410, TC-110 and TC-310 which are in clinical stage. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.00.

NASDAQ TCRR traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.19. 46,870 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,194. The company has a market cap of $370.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69. Tcr2 Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $10.04 and a 12-month high of $25.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.05 and a 200 day moving average of $15.66.

Tcr2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.03). On average, analysts expect that Tcr2 Therapeutics will post -5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Morana Jovan-Embiricos sold 2,891 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $49,175.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 150,623 shares of company stock valued at $2,656,646 over the last three months. 39.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Tcr2 Therapeutics by 720.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Tcr2 Therapeutics by 402.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 4,713 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Tcr2 Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $159,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Tcr2 Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Tcr2 Therapeutics by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. 42.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tcr2 Therapeutics

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. Its product candidates in pipeline comprise TC-210 mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors; TC-220 that targets MUC16 positive solid tumors; and TC-310 and TC-410 dual TRuC-T cell programs targeting CD19/22 and MSLN/MUC16, as well as TC-110 mono TRuC-T cells targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies.

