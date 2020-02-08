TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TTDKY. Zacks Investment Research cut TDK from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Goldman Sachs Group raised TDK from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd.

TTDKY opened at $109.79 on Tuesday. TDK has a 12 month low of $66.38 and a 12 month high of $117.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $112.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.90.

TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The technology company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter. TDK had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 6.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that TDK will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

TDK Company Profile

TDK Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells electronic components in Japan, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through Passive Components, Sensor Application Products, Magnetic Application Products, Film Application Products, and Other segments.

