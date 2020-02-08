Texas Permanent School Fund Decreases Stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,418 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $4,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FE. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in FirstEnergy by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in FirstEnergy by 51.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. 88.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Bank of America cut shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective (up from $52.00) on shares of FirstEnergy in a research report on Monday, November 25th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.50.

Shares of FE traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.23. 2,784,842 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,209,201. FirstEnergy Corp. has a twelve month low of $38.64 and a twelve month high of $52.26. The stock has a market cap of $27.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.07. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 19.21%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

