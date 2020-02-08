Texas Permanent School Fund Has $4.46 Million Stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,367 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $4,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Coho Partners Ltd. acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the third quarter worth approximately $92,641,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 468.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 390,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,436,000 after acquiring an additional 322,009 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,053,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1,416.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 242,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,958,000 after acquiring an additional 226,114 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,193,000. Institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, insider Nixon John bought 169,566 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.18 per share, for a total transaction of $31,200.14. Also, SVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 16,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.93, for a total value of $2,560,044.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,082,544.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,559 shares of company stock valued at $3,256,419 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research set a $160.00 price objective on Stanley Black & Decker and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised Stanley Black & Decker from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Stanley Black & Decker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.67.

Stanley Black & Decker stock traded down $3.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $163.05. 728,584 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,221,419. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $166.27 and a 200 day moving average of $151.96. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.77 and a 1-year high of $173.67. The company has a market capitalization of $25.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.43.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.02. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 24th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

