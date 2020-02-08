Texas Permanent School Fund Has $5.06 Million Position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.07% of AptarGroup worth $5,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in AptarGroup during the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in AptarGroup by 12,962.5% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in AptarGroup by 1,100.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in AptarGroup during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in AptarGroup during the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on ATR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AptarGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine downgraded AptarGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.33.

Shares of AptarGroup stock traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $116.70. The company had a trading volume of 144,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,718. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.52. The stock has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 32.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.45. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.21 and a 1-year high of $126.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 28th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is 36.00%.

In other news, Director Joanne C. Dr Smith sold 2,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $256,614.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,555 shares in the company, valued at $1,887,270. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director George L. Fotiades sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.66, for a total transaction of $2,216,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,682,830.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,564 shares of company stock worth $2,733,898. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AptarGroup Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR).

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.