Texas Permanent School Fund Increases Stock Position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 99,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.07% of East West Bancorp worth $4,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 12,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 27,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 104,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,638,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. 87.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EWBC traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.67. 1,001,966 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,297,737. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.02. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.69 and a 12 month high of $56.09.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $431.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.66 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 32.22% and a return on equity of 14.73%. East West Bancorp’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.73%.

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 2,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $125,023.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $760,664.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Herman Y. Li sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total transaction of $243,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,913,973.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

EWBC has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group lowered shares of East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.57.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

