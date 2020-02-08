Texas Permanent School Fund Reduces Stock Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,591 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Edison International were worth $4,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EIX. Boston Partners raised its stake in Edison International by 51.2% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,020,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $528,977,000 after buying an additional 2,376,347 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in Edison International in the third quarter worth about $175,352,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Edison International by 5.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,002,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,976,858,000 after buying an additional 1,411,050 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Edison International by 48.8% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,727,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $281,130,000 after buying an additional 1,222,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Edison International by 78.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,194,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $165,476,000 after buying an additional 965,851 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EIX shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Edison International from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Edison International from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Edison International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Edison International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.90.

Shares of NYSE EIX traded up $0.71 on Friday, reaching $77.00. 1,195,265 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,623,375. Edison International has a 12 month low of $57.20 and a 12 month high of $78.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.50. The company has a market cap of $27.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This is an increase from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.45%.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

