Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 2,943 Shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its holdings in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 55,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,943 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $5,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,158,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,347,547,000 after acquiring an additional 550,839 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,914,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,608,613,000 after buying an additional 299,918 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,630,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $242,577,000 after buying an additional 65,713 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,251,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $214,142,000 after buying an additional 181,076 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,479,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $140,690,000 after buying an additional 110,198 shares during the period. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

In related news, Director Barbara L. Bowles sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.07, for a total value of $88,070.00. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WEC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on WEC Energy Group from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.27.

WEC Energy Group stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $99.75. The company had a trading volume of 787,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,483,734. WEC Energy Group Inc has a 52 week low of $73.74 and a 52 week high of $101.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. WEC Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.6325 dividend. This is a boost from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.92%.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.