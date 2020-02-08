Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 6,618 Shares of Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its stake in shares of Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 137,374 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 6,618 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Twitter were worth $4,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 447.2% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 695 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 74,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 746 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 77.9% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 747 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 836 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 120.6% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 887 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. 71.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TWTR traded down $1.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.03. 29,205,880 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,486,632. The stock has a market cap of $29.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.61. Twitter Inc has a fifty-two week low of $28.63 and a fifty-two week high of $45.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.13. The company has a current ratio of 9.15, a quick ratio of 8.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The social networking company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.89 million. Twitter had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 42.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Twitter Inc will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen set a $41.00 price objective on Twitter and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Twitter in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Twitter in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Twitter to and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group cut Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.98.

In related news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 7,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total transaction of $242,806.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $52,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,110 shares of company stock worth $1,256,971 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

