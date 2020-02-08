The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) Issues Earnings Results

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The business had revenue of $560.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. The Ensign Group updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 2.50-2.58 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $2.50-2.58 EPS.

ENSG opened at $53.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.44. The Ensign Group has a 1-year low of $38.65 and a 1-year high of $63.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.05 dividend. This is an increase from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.57%.

In other The Ensign Group news, Director John G. Nackel sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total transaction of $45,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 74,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,393,685.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ENSG shares. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. BidaskClub raised The Ensign Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens set a $47.00 target price on The Ensign Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine downgraded The Ensign Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Ensign Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.14.

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in three segments: Transitional and Skilled Services; Assisted and Independent Living Services; and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment offers a range of medical, nursing, rehabilitative, and pharmacy services, as well as routine services, such as daily dietary, social, and recreational services to Medicaid, private pay, managed care, and Medicare payors.

