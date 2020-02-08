The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.50-2.58 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.42-2.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.30 billion.The Ensign Group also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 2.50-2.58 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $50.00 price target on shares of The Ensign Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of The Ensign Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Ensign Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of The Ensign Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the company from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.14.

Shares of ENSG traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.03. 455,009 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,373. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.44. The Ensign Group has a 52-week low of $38.65 and a 52-week high of $63.00.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $560.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.48 million. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Ensign Group will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This is a positive change from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.57%.

In other news, Director John G. Nackel sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total transaction of $45,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,982 shares in the company, valued at $3,393,685.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in three segments: Transitional and Skilled Services; Assisted and Independent Living Services; and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment offers a range of medical, nursing, rehabilitative, and pharmacy services, as well as routine services, such as daily dietary, social, and recreational services to Medicaid, private pay, managed care, and Medicare payors.

