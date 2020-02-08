The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,033,328 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,162 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $54,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WU. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in The Western Union by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,495 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its stake in The Western Union by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 25,736 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in The Western Union by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 38,055 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in The Western Union by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 63,826 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,709,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in The Western Union by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,788 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research set a $24.00 price objective on The Western Union and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of The Western Union in a report on Monday, January 20th. Guggenheim downgraded The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank set a $25.00 price objective on The Western Union and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $20.00 price objective on The Western Union and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.71.

Shares of The Western Union stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.65. The stock had a trading volume of 4,133,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,397,829. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.99. The Western Union Company has a 1 year low of $17.43 and a 1 year high of $28.25.

In related news, insider Michael Kalac sold 9,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total transaction of $246,786.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,196,930.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Roberto G. Mendoza sold 26,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $714,017.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 94,334 shares in the company, valued at $2,541,357.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,638 shares of company stock worth $1,687,207. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

