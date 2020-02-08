TheStreet Downgrades Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) to C

TheStreet lowered shares of Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MSI. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Motorola Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $169.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Gabelli upgraded Motorola Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $178.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $181.38.

Shares of NYSE:MSI traded up $0.53 on Thursday, hitting $179.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,470,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,357. Motorola Solutions has a 1-year low of $128.80 and a 1-year high of $185.90. The stock has a market cap of $30.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $170.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.11.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 11.02% and a negative return on equity of 125.05%. Motorola Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Motorola Solutions will post 8.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is an increase from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 34.41%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 17,430 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 67,007 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,784,000 after purchasing an additional 3,757 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 115.6% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 4,904 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 235.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 285 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $1,845,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

