TheStreet Upgrades Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) to “B-“

Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:MHH traded up $0.88 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.38. The stock had a trading volume of 79,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,064. Mastech Digital has a 12-month low of $4.51 and a 12-month high of $14.74.

Get Mastech Digital alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mastech Digital stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastech Digital Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Mastech Digital, Inc provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized organizations, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

See Also: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Mastech Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastech Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.