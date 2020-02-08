ThoreNext Price Reaches $8.09 on Exchanges (THX)

ThoreNext (CURRENCY:THX) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 8th. ThoreNext has a market cap of $175.06 million and $198,734.00 worth of ThoreNext was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ThoreNext token can currently be purchased for approximately $8.09 or 0.00080112 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Mercatox. Over the last seven days, ThoreNext has traded up 19.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002775 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $362.13 or 0.03588203 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009927 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.30 or 0.00230842 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00033583 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00129052 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ThoreNext Token Profile

ThoreNext’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,652,254 tokens. ThoreNext’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official . ThoreNext’s official message board is medium.com/@Thorenetwork . The official website for ThoreNext is www.thorenext.com . The Reddit community for ThoreNext is /r/Thorecoin

ThoreNext Token Trading

ThoreNext can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreNext directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ThoreNext should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ThoreNext using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

