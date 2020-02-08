Tilly’s Inc (NYSE:TLYS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Tilly’s Inc (NYSE:TLYS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.50.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tilly’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Tilly’s in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Pivotal Research lowered Tilly’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. TheStreet upgraded Tilly’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tilly’s in a research report on Thursday, December 5th.

Shares of TLYS stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.75. The company had a trading volume of 536,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,177. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.30 and a 200-day moving average of $9.88. The company has a market capitalization of $260.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.93. Tilly’s has a 12-month low of $7.62 and a 12-month high of $12.93.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $154.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.19 million. Tilly’s had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 4.05%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Tilly’s will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Tilly’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Tilly’s by 80.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,961 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 6,224 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Tilly’s in the third quarter worth approximately $149,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in Tilly’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $196,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Tilly’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,000. Institutional investors own 66.15% of the company’s stock.

About Tilly’s

Tilly's, Inc retails casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hats, sunglasses, headphones, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

