Timken (NYSE:TKR) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Timken (NYSE:TKR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.12), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $896.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $885.21 million. Timken had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. Timken updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 4.25-4.65 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $4.25 to $4.65 EPS.

NYSE:TKR traded down $2.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 808,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,263. Timken has a 12-month low of $37.74 and a 12-month high of $58.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.82.

In other news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total transaction of $277,559.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,234,564.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 14,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.85, for a total transaction of $786,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,080,181.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TKR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Timken from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Timken from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Timken from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine raised Timken from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Timken from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Timken has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.83.

Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company engineers, manufactures, and markets engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

