Titcoin Hits Market Capitalization of $25,963.00 (TIT)

Titcoin (CURRENCY:TIT) traded down 32.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. One Titcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. Titcoin has a market capitalization of $25,963.00 and $7.00 worth of Titcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Titcoin has traded 77.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9,838.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $444.88 or 0.04522347 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002037 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $73.90 or 0.00749985 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005817 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00018690 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000460 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Titcoin Profile

TIT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 21st, 2014. Titcoin’s total supply is 65,863,163 coins. Titcoin’s official website is www.joy-toilet.com/titcoin . Titcoin’s official Twitter account is @OfficialTitcoin

Titcoin Coin Trading

Titcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Titcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Titcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

