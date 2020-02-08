Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 44 Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 44 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. 33.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP David C. Drummond sold 56,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,289.62, for a total transaction of $73,327,793.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,072,333.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 55 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,279.57, for a total transaction of $70,376.35. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,473.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,900,843 shares of company stock worth $316,798,003. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG traded up $3.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,479.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,169,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,774,434. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,416.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,286.83. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,025.00 and a 12 month high of $1,503.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $1,018.14 billion, a PE ratio of 30.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $46.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 54.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,737.00 to $1,761.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,591.10.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

