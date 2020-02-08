Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 833 Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 833 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Enbridge by 15.7% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 3,134 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its position in Enbridge by 10.2% during the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 17,378 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO raised its position in Enbridge by 5.8% during the third quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 102,418 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,593,000 after acquiring an additional 5,577 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Enbridge by 49.4% during the third quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,494 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 10,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Enbridge by 3,190.6% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,106 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.62% of the company’s stock.

ENB traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,869,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,307,578. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Enbridge Inc has a twelve month low of $32.23 and a twelve month high of $42.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.61.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 12.07%. The company had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.6119 dividend. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.78%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Argus began coverage on Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.90.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

