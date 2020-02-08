Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. Invests $41,000 in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL)

Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RCL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 85,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,365,000 after purchasing an additional 5,014 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 539,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,748,000 after purchasing an additional 5,935 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RCL traded down $5.12 on Friday, reaching $111.55. 5,040,482 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,144,124. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a 12 month low of $100.47 and a 12 month high of $135.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.25. The stock has a market cap of $24.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.45.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post 10.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.69, for a total value of $2,393,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 773,137 shares in the company, valued at $92,536,767.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lawrence R. Pimentel sold 10,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,311,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 58,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,000,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,928 shares of company stock worth $8,737,560 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RCL shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $138.00 target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $125.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.85.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

