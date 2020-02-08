Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. Makes New $29,000 Investment in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DPZ. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 3,460 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 929 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,666 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,666 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 95.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DPZ traded down $3.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $275.51. 1,368,188 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 640,131. The business’s 50 day moving average is $287.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $265.80. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $220.90 and a fifty-two week high of $302.05. The stock has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.41, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.52.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, Director Andy Ballard sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.51, for a total transaction of $406,714.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director James A. Goldman sold 2,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.98, for a total transaction of $696,030.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,458,415.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $337.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Longbow Research lowered shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $271.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.54.

Domino's Pizza Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

