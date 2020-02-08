Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. Takes $26,000 Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 200 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SAP. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of SAP by 318.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,352 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SAP during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,637,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SAP during the second quarter valued at approximately $252,000. We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in shares of SAP by 9.2% during the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,303 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of SAP during the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Institutional investors own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on SAP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SAP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of SAP from $168.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of SAP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.08.

SAP stock traded down $1.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $135.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 511,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,530. SAP SE has a 52 week low of $103.53 and a 52 week high of $140.67. The stock has a market cap of $162.91 billion, a PE ratio of 31.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.54.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.12. SAP had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

