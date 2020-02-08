TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) Receives $115.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $115.50.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on TopBuild from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on TopBuild in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Buckingham Research increased their target price on TopBuild from $101.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zelman & Associates lowered TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th.

In other TopBuild news, VP Steven P. Raia sold 1,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.88, for a total value of $134,134.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,932.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in TopBuild by 0.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,496,708 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $454,906,000 after purchasing an additional 28,445 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in TopBuild by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 296,586 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,572,000 after purchasing an additional 18,795 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in TopBuild by 364.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 218,912 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,117,000 after purchasing an additional 171,813 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in TopBuild by 1.8% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 168,411 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TopBuild in the second quarter valued at about $12,667,000. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BLD opened at $115.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.42. TopBuild has a twelve month low of $52.16 and a twelve month high of $119.99.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation, distribution, and sale of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, fireproofing and firestopping products, shower enclosures, closet shelves, accessories, and other building products; and residential insulation services.

