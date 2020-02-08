Total (NYSE:TOT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Posted by on Feb 8th, 2020

Total (NYSE:TOT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.18, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $49.28 billion for the quarter. Total had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 9.94%.

Shares of NYSE TOT opened at $49.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.18. Total has a 12 month low of $47.70 and a 12 month high of $58.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.606 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. Total’s payout ratio is 55.25%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TOT shares. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Total in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Total in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.29.

In other news, major shareholder S.A. Total sold 209,807 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total transaction of $1,842,105.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,152,078 shares of company stock valued at $18,533,004.

About Total

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Earnings History for Total (NYSE:TOT)

Receive News & Ratings for Total Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit