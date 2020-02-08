Total (NYSE:TOT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Total (NYSE:TOT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.18, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $49.28 billion for the quarter. Total had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 9.94%.

Shares of NYSE TOT opened at $49.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.18. Total has a 12 month low of $47.70 and a 12 month high of $58.82.

Get Total alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.606 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. Total’s payout ratio is 55.25%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TOT shares. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Total in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Total in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.29.

In other news, major shareholder S.A. Total sold 209,807 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total transaction of $1,842,105.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,152,078 shares of company stock valued at $18,533,004.

About Total

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Total Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.