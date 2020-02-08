Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $312.00 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) will post $312.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Tower Semiconductor’s earnings. Tower Semiconductor posted sales of $333.59 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Tower Semiconductor will report full year sales of $1.24 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Tower Semiconductor.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $312.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.05 million. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 9.63%. Tower Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target (up from $24.00) on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.57.

NASDAQ:TSEM traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 304,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,495. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.32. Tower Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $14.46 and a 12 month high of $25.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 4.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.68.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the third quarter worth $1,102,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 36.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 91,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 24,549 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the third quarter worth $3,512,000. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. increased its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 39.0% during the third quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 605,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,649,000 after purchasing an additional 170,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the third quarter worth $1,104,000. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

