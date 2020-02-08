TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

TOWN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of TowneBank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 23rd. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of TowneBank in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Get TowneBank alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TOWN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in TowneBank during the first quarter worth about $149,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in TowneBank in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in TowneBank by 10.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 308,850 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,426,000 after buying an additional 28,153 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TowneBank in the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in TowneBank by 20.1% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,336 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. 47.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TOWN traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.53. The company had a trading volume of 76,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,579. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.97. TowneBank has a 1-year low of $23.71 and a 1-year high of $29.02. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.73 and a 200-day moving average of $27.64.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. TowneBank had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $139.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.19 million. Sell-side analysts expect that TowneBank will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.31%.

TowneBank Company Profile

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for small- and medium-size businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts.

Read More: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for TowneBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TowneBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.