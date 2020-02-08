TrueChain (TRUE) Trading 13.2% Higher This Week

TrueChain (CURRENCY:TRUE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 8th. One TrueChain token can now be bought for $0.36 or 0.00003651 BTC on major exchanges including DragonEX, ZB.COM, CoinBene and Bithumb. TrueChain has a total market capitalization of $28.66 million and $35.89 million worth of TrueChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TrueChain has traded up 13.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TrueChain alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00038814 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $581.04 or 0.05891570 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded up 100.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004981 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00024299 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00127336 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00038920 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003109 BTC.

TrueChain Token Profile

TRUE is a token. Its launch date was January 4th, 2018. TrueChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,575,543 tokens. TrueChain’s official Twitter account is @truechaingroup . The official website for TrueChain is www.truechain.pro

TrueChain Token Trading

TrueChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, ZB.COM, DragonEX, CoinBene, OKEx and Bithumb. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TrueChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.