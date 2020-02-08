Trust Investment Advisors Sells 50 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Trust Investment Advisors reduced its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,997 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in Facebook were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FB. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 32.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,218,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $929,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,127 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 21,147.8% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,219,198 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,460 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 3,163,030 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $649,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,759 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,106,221 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $637,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Facebook by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,435,833 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $16,639,053,000 after acquiring an additional 627,442 shares during the last quarter. 63.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co set a $260.00 price objective on Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective (down previously from $260.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.29.

FB traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $212.33. The company had a trading volume of 12,132,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,233,181. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $212.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.60. The company has a market cap of $601.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.05. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.28 and a 1 year high of $224.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 26.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.40, for a total value of $51,324.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,935.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $2,350,876.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,663 shares of company stock valued at $5,354,322. Corporate insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

