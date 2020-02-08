TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Releases Q1 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) issued an update on its first quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.05-0.11 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $580-620 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $607.83 million.TTM Technologies also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.14-0.20 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ TTMI traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.94. The company had a trading volume of 2,060,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,177,600. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.83 and a beta of 2.60. TTM Technologies has a 1 year low of $8.49 and a 1 year high of $16.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.14. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $719.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that TTM Technologies will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of TTM Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of TTM Technologies from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of TTM Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TTM Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.75.

In related news, CFO Todd B. Schull sold 49,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $747,645.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 270,737 shares in the company, valued at $4,061,055. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,494 shares of company stock valued at $756,274. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCBs and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, high density interconnect PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, and IC substrates.

