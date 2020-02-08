Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TUFN. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a buy rating for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a hold rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tufin Software Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Tufin Software Technologies from to in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Tufin Software Technologies from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.13.

Shares of TUFN opened at $14.61 on Tuesday. Tufin Software Technologies has a 12-month low of $11.65 and a 12-month high of $31.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.17.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $25.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.16 million. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative net margin of 17.72% and a negative return on equity of 54.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Tufin Software Technologies will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Tufin Software Technologies by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 7,879 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in Tufin Software Technologies by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 303,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,342,000 after acquiring an additional 41,155 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Tufin Software Technologies by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 4,920 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in Tufin Software Technologies by 138.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 36,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 21,212 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies in the third quarter worth about $288,000. 27.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tufin Ltd. provides security policy management solutions. It offers Orchestration Suite, a solution for automatically designing, provisioning, analyzing, and auditing network security changes from the application layer down to the network layer; SecureTrack, a management platform for firewalls, routers, load-balancers, and additional network devices; SecureChange, a solution for automating firewall and router configuration changes across complex networks; SecureApp, a solution that enables organizations to manage network connectivity and security policies; and Tufin Iris, a cloud-native solution that enables cloud operations and IT security teams to gain visibility and control of security policies for cloud-based applications.

