TUI (LON:TUI) Given Neutral Rating at UBS Group

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of TUI in a report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on TUI from GBX 900 ($11.84) to GBX 850 ($11.18) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. HSBC raised TUI to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. BNP Paribas lowered TUI to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of TUI in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,005 ($13.22).

TUI stock traded up GBX 12.80 ($0.17) on Friday, reaching GBX 863.60 ($11.36). 3,113,646 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,400,000. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 899.88 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 921.29. TUI has a twelve month low of GBX 686.60 ($9.03) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,212.50 ($15.95). The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion and a PE ratio of 5.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.39.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a €0.54 ($0.63) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. TUI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.32%.

About TUI

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, and TUI Magic Life brands, as well as involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. The company also operates cruise liners; and provides incoming agency services.

