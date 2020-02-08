Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Updates Q1 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) updated its first quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.11–0.09 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $335-338 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $327.53 million.Twilio also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to -0.2–0.14 EPS.

Shares of TWLO stock traded up $4.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $122.21. 5,542,948 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,696,288. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $113.42 and its 200-day moving average is $113.78. The company has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.45 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 9.57, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Twilio has a fifty-two week low of $89.81 and a fifty-two week high of $151.00.

Get Twilio alerts:

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.40. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.50% and a negative net margin of 27.07%. The firm had revenue of $331.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Twilio will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TWLO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twilio from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Twilio from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens restated a hold rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Twilio in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They issued an overweight rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $141.26.

In other Twilio news, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 628 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.41, for a total transaction of $77,501.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 12,375 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $1,218,442.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 185,285 shares of company stock worth $19,456,694. 10.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

Further Reading: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.