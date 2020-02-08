Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TWIN DISC, INC. designs, manufactures and sells heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment. Products offered include: hydraulic torque converters; power-shift transmissions; marine transmissions and surface drives; universal joints; gas turbine starting drives; power take-offs and reduction gears; industrial clutches; fluid couplings and control systems. Principal markets are: construction equipment, industrial equipment, government, marine, energy and natural resources and agriculture. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TWIN. TheStreet downgraded shares of Twin Disc from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Twin Disc from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Twin Disc has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.50.

Shares of TWIN traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.66. 49,241 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,563. Twin Disc has a fifty-two week low of $9.10 and a fifty-two week high of $19.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWIN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Twin Disc during the fourth quarter worth about $161,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Twin Disc by 9.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Twin Disc by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Twin Disc by 4,000,000.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 40,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Twin Disc by 5.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 97,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. 59.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Twin Disc

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. Its products include marine transmissions, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems; and power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

