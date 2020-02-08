Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Feb 8th, 2020

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TWIN DISC, INC. designs, manufactures and sells heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment. Products offered include: hydraulic torque converters; power-shift transmissions; marine transmissions and surface drives; universal joints; gas turbine starting drives; power take-offs and reduction gears; industrial clutches; fluid couplings and control systems. Principal markets are: construction equipment, industrial equipment, government, marine, energy and natural resources and agriculture. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TWIN. TheStreet downgraded shares of Twin Disc from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Twin Disc from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Twin Disc has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.50.

Shares of TWIN traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.66. 49,241 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,563. Twin Disc has a fifty-two week low of $9.10 and a fifty-two week high of $19.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWIN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Twin Disc during the fourth quarter worth about $161,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Twin Disc by 9.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Twin Disc by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Twin Disc by 4,000,000.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 40,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Twin Disc by 5.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 97,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. 59.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Twin Disc

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. Its products include marine transmissions, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems; and power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

Read More: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Twin Disc (TWIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Twin Disc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twin Disc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit