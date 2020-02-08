Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Price Target Increased to $37.00 by Analysts at Nomura

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its target price upped by Nomura from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Nomura currently has a neutral rating on the social networking company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $44.50 price objective on shares of Twitter in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of Twitter from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Twitter from a neutral rating to a positive rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday. Cowen set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Twitter and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Twitter from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Twitter presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.98.

Twitter stock traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.03. The stock had a trading volume of 29,205,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,486,632. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.13. Twitter has a twelve month low of $28.63 and a twelve month high of $45.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 9.15 and a quick ratio of 8.69. The firm has a market cap of $29.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.61.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The social networking company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). Twitter had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 42.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Twitter will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 7,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total transaction of $242,806.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 8,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total transaction of $234,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,110 shares of company stock worth $1,256,971 in the last 90 days. 2.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TWTR. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Twitter by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,617,035 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $276,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727,024 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Twitter by 97.0% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,947,892 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $94,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451,656 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC raised its holdings in Twitter by 90.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 1,527,220 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $48,947,000 after acquiring an additional 726,908 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Twitter in the 3rd quarter worth $22,973,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Twitter in the 3rd quarter worth $21,754,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

