Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Upgraded to “Buy” at MKM Partners

MKM Partners upgraded shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. MKM Partners currently has $45.00 price objective on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James reiterated a buy rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a buy rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.77.

NYSE:UBER traded up $3.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.63. 111,957,163 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,735,972. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.93. Uber Technologies has a one year low of $25.58 and a one year high of $47.08.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.04. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 109.84% and a negative net margin of 60.13%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Uber Technologies will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.03, for a total value of $6,295,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Manik Gupta sold 1,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total value of $44,805.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 453,443 shares in the company, valued at $12,261,098.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,330,789 shares of company stock worth $1,272,801,356 over the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UBER. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth about $703,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth about $1,020,876,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth about $356,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth about $1,658,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth about $408,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.26% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

