Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) to Issue Dividend of $0.30

Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) declared a dividend on Friday, February 7th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Tuesday, February 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th.

Ubiquiti has a dividend payout ratio of 20.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Ubiquiti to earn $6.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.5%.

UI traded down $25.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $144.95. 1,229,338 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,746. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $179.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Ubiquiti has a 52 week low of $107.22 and a 52 week high of $199.91.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $308.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.94 million. Ubiquiti had a net margin of 27.88% and a return on equity of 841.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ubiquiti will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ronald Sege sold 6,342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.24, for a total value of $1,181,134.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,134.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on UI. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Ubiquiti in a research report on Monday, December 30th. ValuEngine lowered Ubiquiti from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered Ubiquiti from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $134.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ubiquiti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Ubiquiti from $100.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.83.

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers worldwide. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

