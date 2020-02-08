UBS Group Initiates Coverage on AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU)

Analysts at UBS Group started coverage on shares of AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on AU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine downgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. AngloGold Ashanti has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.79.

AU traded down $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.08. 2,719,177 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,643,130. The stock has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.00, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of -0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.03 and a 200 day moving average of $20.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. AngloGold Ashanti has a 52 week low of $11.29 and a 52 week high of $23.85.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AU. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 689.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,223 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 97.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,061 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 4,474 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the third quarter worth $166,000. Bennicas & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the fourth quarter worth $215,000. 35.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dóre bars. The company operates 14 mines and 3 projects in 10 countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australasia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

