UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $97.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “UCB SA is a Belgium-based biopharmaceutical and specialty chemical company that specializes in providing therapy for central nervous system disorders, including epilepsy, diabetic neuropathic pain, sclerosis and Parkinson’s disease. It also provides therapy in the areas of oncology, immunology, inflammation, allergy and respiratory diseases. UCB delivers small and large molecule solutions to specialists for use in the treatment of severe diseases. “

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of UCB from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS UCBJF remained flat at $$86.85 during mid-day trading on Friday. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 520. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.81. UCB has a 1-year low of $68.95 and a 1-year high of $88.67.

UCB Company Profile

UCB SA engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. It offers medicinal products such as briviact, keppra, vimpat, neupro, cimzia, nootropil, xyrem, xyzal, and zyrtec. The company was founded by Emmanuel Janssen on January 18, 1928 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

