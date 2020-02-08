Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 737,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163,228 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.16% of Under Armour worth $15,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAA. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Under Armour by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 765,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,265,000 after purchasing an additional 32,613 shares in the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Under Armour in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,785,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Under Armour by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 4,056 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Under Armour by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 70,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Under Armour by 158.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 8,378 shares in the last quarter. 39.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UAA opened at $20.25 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.17. Under Armour Inc has a twelve month low of $16.74 and a twelve month high of $27.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.63.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on UAA shares. ValuEngine raised Under Armour from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Under Armour from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “negative” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Under Armour from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.42.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

