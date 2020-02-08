UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) Receives Daily News Sentiment Score of 0.14

Press coverage about UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) has been trending neutral this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. UniCredit earned a coverage optimism score of 0.14 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the news stories that may have effected UniCredit’s score:

Shares of UniCredit stock remained flat at $$13.77 during mid-day trading on Friday. 700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,217. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.88. UniCredit has a twelve month low of $10.01 and a twelve month high of $15.02.

UNCFF has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UniCredit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group raised shares of UniCredit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of UniCredit from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of UniCredit from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. UniCredit has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

UniCredit Company Profile

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, Central and Eastern Europe, Fineco, Group Corporate Centre, and Non-Core segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; credit, trading, and investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, and hedging and treasury solutions.

