UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) Receives Daily News Sentiment Score of 0.14

Press coverage about UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) has been trending neutral this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. UniCredit earned a coverage optimism score of 0.14 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.
These are some of the news stories that may have effected UniCredit’s score:
- EMERGING MARKETS-Stocks hit over 1-week high on China's tariff cut for U.S. imports (finance.yahoo.com)
- GLOBAL MARKETS-China tariff cut buoys stocks as investors look beyond virus (finance.yahoo.com)
- UniCredit swings to loss under cost of bad loans (marketbeat.com)
- Dow Jones Newswires: UniCredit swings to loss on one-offs (marketwatch.com)
Shares of UniCredit stock remained flat at $$13.77 during mid-day trading on Friday. 700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,217. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.88. UniCredit has a twelve month low of $10.01 and a twelve month high of $15.02.
UniCredit Company Profile
UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, Central and Eastern Europe, Fineco, Group Corporate Centre, and Non-Core segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; credit, trading, and investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, and hedging and treasury solutions.
Featured Story: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know
Receive News & Ratings for UniCredit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniCredit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.