Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE:AUB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Analysts predict that Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE:AUB) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.64 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Union Bankshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.63 and the highest is $0.66. Union Bankshares reported earnings of $0.66 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Union Bankshares will report full-year earnings of $2.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.78. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Union Bankshares.

Union Bankshares (NYSE:AUB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $164.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.70 million.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AUB. Raymond James upgraded shares of Union Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stephens began coverage on shares of Union Bankshares in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Union Bankshares from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

In other news, insider Low Robin bought 2,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.16 per share, for a total transaction of $25,055.78.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AUB. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Union Bankshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $378,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Union Bankshares by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 126,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,718,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Bankshares by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 800,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,829,000 after buying an additional 121,704 shares in the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Bankshares by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 39,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Union Bankshares by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 172,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,415,000 after buying an additional 55,139 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:AUB opened at $34.87 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.44 and its 200-day moving average is $37.07. Union Bankshares has a 52 week low of $30.59 and a 52 week high of $40.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%.

About Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

