United Bank Raises Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,159 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 1.8% of United Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. United Bank’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 126.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 626.9% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 27.3% in the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 63.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on PG. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.86.

In related news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 58,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total transaction of $7,341,341.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,069 shares in the company, valued at $35,772,809.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $210,938.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 100,411 shares of company stock valued at $12,652,757 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded down $1.06 on Friday, hitting $126.08. 5,535,237 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,011,251. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1-year low of $96.70 and a 1-year high of $128.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $125.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.36.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The business had revenue of $18.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.7459 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 65.93%.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.